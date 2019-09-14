|
DALLAS, NC- Mr. Junior Ray Guy, 80, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. A native of Avery County, NC, Junior was a son of the late Ray Odell and Thelma Hicks Guy. Junior was retired from CSX Railroad where he served as an equipment operator for 25 years. He had a strong work ethic and enjoyed being outdoors in his gardens, tending his livestock, fishing, and hunting. Junior was dedicated to providing for his family; they came first, always. He was a man of strong faith and believed in passing on his knowledge to his family. He found great joy in his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter.
Junior is survived by his children, Gary Guy, Darryl Guy, Lisa Wise and husband, Dean; grandchildren, Coleman, Logan, Ashley, Jessica, and Dustin Guy, Kayla and Lindsey Wise; great-granddaughter, Bailey Wise; sister, Bonita Phillips; brother, Eddie Joe Guy; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jo Ann Brown Guy; son, Terry Ray Guy; brothers, Ralph, Lon, Robert, and Terry Guy; sister, Shelby Jones; mother-in-law, Vera Brown.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. A funeral service will be held 3:00pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Gastonia with Rev. David Christy, Dr. Jim Westmoreland and Pastor Mark Etchison officiating. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 190 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019