BESSEMER CITY - Dixon Leroy "Junior" Styers Jr., 65, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 14, 2018. He was born December 9, 1953 in Dearborn, Michigan to the late Leroy and Elizabeth "Lib" Fitch Styers.
Left to cherish his memory is his son Mark Styers of Kings Mountain, daughter Ashley Herms and husband Timothy of Ranlo, sisters Susan Summey and husband Ronnie of Bessemer City; Debra Chaney of Bessemer City; grandchildren Harley Herms and Casey Herms both of Ranlo; wife Sarah Styers.
Leroy Junior was employed with American Truetzschler for 35 years and Lowes of Gastonia for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, mountains and snow, playing putt-putt and pinball machines.
A Celebration of Leroy Junior's life will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City, officiated by Bro. Paul Brintley
Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont.
Leroy Junior's family will receive friends from 11:00 am till 12:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019