|
|
Justin Keith Bell, 28, passed away March 23, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona. He was from Mt. Holly, NC.
He is survived by his mother and her fiancé, Sharon Taylor and Ian Wall of Belmont, his fiancé Yessica
Ruiz and step-son Xavier Vela of Buckeye, AZ, Five Siblings, Stephanie Gardner, Tim Bell, Ryan Brittain,
Dylan and Elaina Godwin, Grandparents, Judy Taylor, Mary Berryhill and Dora Johnson.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Bell will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 6:00 pm at Finish Line
Christian Center in Mt. Holly, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019