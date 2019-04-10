Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Finish Line Christian Center
Mt. Holly, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Bell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Justin Bell Obituary
Justin Keith Bell, 28, passed away March 23, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona. He was from Mt. Holly, NC.

He is survived by his mother and her fiancé, Sharon Taylor and Ian Wall of Belmont, his fiancé Yessica

Ruiz and step-son Xavier Vela of Buckeye, AZ, Five Siblings, Stephanie Gardner, Tim Bell, Ryan Brittain,

Dylan and Elaina Godwin, Grandparents, Judy Taylor, Mary Berryhill and Dora Johnson.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Bell will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 6:00 pm at Finish Line

Christian Center in Mt. Holly, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.