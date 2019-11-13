|
|
STANLEY - Justin Christopher Mauney, 25, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Morganton.
He was born on September 20, 1994 to Brian Mauney and Angela Helton Dillard in Catawba County.
Justin graduated from Maiden High School in 2012. He completed his first Associated Degree in Arts in
2012 and his second in 2015 at Gaston College.
Justin was a selfless person. He always made sure others were taken care of before himself. Justin loved
anything and everything NASCAR. He touched many lives during his short time here and will always be
remembered for his loving heart and old soul.
His great grandmother, Thelma "Granny" Jacobs; and grandmother Ann Behrens preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Angela Helton Dillard and husband Travis of Stanley; father, Brian Mauney
and wife Carla of Hickory; step mother, Rhetta Hatley and husband Brian of Morganton; step brothers,
Thomas Mull, Christian Colvard, Mike Colvard, Trevor Dillard; step sister, Jaclyn Dillard; half-sister,
McKayla Schuffler; maternal grandparents, Nita and Howard Helton; paternal grandparents, Karen and
Carol Melvin, Becky and Bobby Mauney; step grandmother, Jeanette Hefner; grandfather, Bill Behrens;
numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; Trista Gilmore, Josh Helton, Coty Helton; and family; and special
friends who he loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Salvation Army Church
in Hickory. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 until 5:45 at Salvation Army
Church. Major Pete Costas will be conducting the service.
Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.
Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019