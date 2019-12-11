|
|
CHARLOTTE - Justin Michael Stewart of Charlotte, NC, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019. Justin was born on May 14, 1981, grew up in Belmont, NC and was a graduate of South Point High School.
He is survived by his parents, Ron and Donita Stewart of Belmont, Cindy and Dave Blanton also of Belmont, sisters Ashley Blanton (Daniel) of Cramerton, Beth (Andrew) Welker of Belmont, Grandmother, Cerita Love of Belmont, nieces Kennedy Blanton and Ruby Welker and nephew Matthew Blanton. He leaves behind his best friend, his dog Michael Jordan "MJ". Justin is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal Grandparents, LG and Jean Tomblin of Forest City.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Central Ave., Belmont, NC at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Sam Warner officiating. The family will receive friends in the gathering area at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at 300 Hawthorne Ln., Charlotte, NC 28204.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Stewart family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019