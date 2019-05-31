|
GASTONIA - Karen Smith Blake, 71, died at home on May 30, 2019.
A native of Gastonia, she was daughter of the late Paul and Margaret Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Angie and Jenny; sisters, Diane and Becky; grandchildren, Kayley, Lindsay, Abbie, Maggie, and Briar; great grandchildren, Landon, Kenalie, and Evelynn; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sonny.
A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. David Armstrong officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Gaston County, 306 S Columbia St, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Blake family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 31, 2019