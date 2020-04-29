|
|
BELMONT - Karen Lynn McSorley Brendle, 59, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, at Courtland Terrace, Gastonia.
Karen was born in Key West, Florida on April 21, 1961 and is the daughter of Gaynelle Wilkerson McSorley and the late James A. McSorley. Karen graduated from Ashbrook High School and was a 32 year employee of the United States Postal Service as a Data Collection Technician. She is a member of West Cramerton Baptist Church.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Mark Brendle; one son, Solomon Brendle; three daughters, Anna Brendle, Brittany Brendle, Bailey Brendle; her mother, Gaynelle McSorley; one brother, Andy McSorley; step-mother, Kathy McSorley; half brother, Brian McSorley; half sister, Christi McSorley; grandchildren, Malachi Messer and Arterious Leach.
A private graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery, "A Quiet Place", Belmont at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 with Rev. Mike Ivey officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the family will have a public Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to West Cramerton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 368, Cramerton, North Carolina 28032.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Brendle family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020