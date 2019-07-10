|
GASTONIA - Karen Eldridge McGinnis, 69, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on
July 8, 2019 at Accordius Health Care.
A native of Belmont, she was daughter of the late Harold Hubert and Viola Gillen Eldridge.
Karen enjoyed the beach and loved to shag. She retired from the Gaston County Police Department, working in communications, both with the County and Gastonia City Police Departments. She was a member of South Point Freewill Baptist Church and she loved her family.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Pastor Michael Byrd officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Chris and Angel McGinnis; daughters and sons-in-law, Joy and John Bennett, Jaci and Kenny Atkinson; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Cindy Eldridge; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandy and Robert Ensley, Re-Naye and Roger White, Joanie and Freddy Simmons; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rhonda and Steve Cagle; grandchildren, Garet McGinnis, Gauge McGinnis, Victoria Black, Blair Black, Jacob Goldsmith and Kayla Camden; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Mary Grace and Max Atkinson; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bo McGinnis; daughter Melissa Black, brother Butch Eldridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Point Freewill Baptist Church, 297 Gaither Rd., Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the McGinnis family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 10, 2019