Karen "Denise" Moody, of Dallas, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on August 28, 2019.
A graduate of North Gaston High School and owner of the Boardwalk Bar for many years. Denise always had a smile or her loved ones. Denise loved life and lived it to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by many. A special thanks to Tim Spencer.
She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Atkins and her sister, Diane Atkins.
She leaves behind her mother, Mary Atkins; nephew, Billy Atkins; sisters, Becky Reid, Debbie Foster and Dianna Hooper; and precious fur baby, Molly.
Memorial service will be held 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the wonderful nurses at Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County – 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019