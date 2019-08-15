|
BESSEMER CITY - Karen Joyce Skaggs Sutherland, 76, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in Craigsville, WV, daughter of the late Aubrey and Addie Keen Skaggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Yank" Sutherland; her daughter, Evelyn Marie Sutherland; her grandchildren, Heather McClure and Scott Sutherland; her brothers, Jerry Michael Skaggs and Ken Skaggs; and her daughter-in-law, Terry Sutherland.
She is survived by her children, Randy Sutherland (Angelia), Michael Sutherland, Mary Gray (Donald), Sharon Woodard (Perry) and Carolyn Morrow (Scott); her siblings, Hilbert Skaggs, William Skaggs, Gary Skaggs (Annette), Fred Skaggs (Ola); her brother-in-law, Donald Sutherland (Patricia); her sister-in-law, Isabella Anstey; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sutherland will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly with her son, Pastor Randy Sutherland officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Lincolnton.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Sutherland family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019