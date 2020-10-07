Karla Farquharson

GASTONIA - Karla Daniels Farquharson passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 55. Born November 10, 1964 in Hampton VA., Karla was the daughter of John W. Daniels and the late Louise Wescott Daniels.
A graduate of Campbell University, Karla served as Vice President of the Fiduciary Department with Wells Fargo Bank. She was very active with her children's activities at Forestview High School. She was an avid gardener and cook who loved puzzles and photography. Mostly, she loved and cherished her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her father, Karla is survived by her beloved husband, David; children, Leigh-Anne (Kevus), Will and Daniel; grandchildren, Serenity, Nevaeh and Tra; brother, Ken Daniels (Angie); sisters, Kimmy Hunt (Kenny) and Karen Dane; nephews and nieces, James, Amanda, Courtney, Halle, Hannah and Whitney; great-nephews, Jack, Cosmo, Hugh and Bennett.
A service of remembrance will be held privately for the family on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mcleanfnueral.com
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Karla be sent to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Farquharson family.