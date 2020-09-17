Karlette Coffey Marsh, 73 of Laboratory Road in Lincolnton died Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Mrs. Marsh was born March 26, 1947 in Lincoln County. She was the daughter of the late Carl William Coffey and Roberta Moore Coffey. She was also preceded in death by her husband Billy Gene Marsh, Sr., brother, Carl Coffey, Jr. and sister, Carolyn Spake. Mrs. Marsh worked as a church custodian.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Brown officiating. He body will lie in state on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Warlick Funeral Home for those who wish to pay their respects. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family will not be present.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Sain of Vale, Annabet Hager and husband Dennis of Oak Island and Karla Southern and husband Phil of Charlotte; son, Billy Marsh, Jr. and wife Stephanie of Lincolnton; sister, Janice Spake and husband Donald of Kings Mountain; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; her companion cats, Rupert and Jasper.

Memorials may be made to Riverview Baptist Church, 2230 Riverview Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home, Lincolnton, NC is serving the Marsh family.



