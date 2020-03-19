Home

Kate Hudson


1934 - 2020
Kate Hudson Obituary
GASTONIA - Kate Garldean Hogsed Hudson, 85, of Gastonia passed away March 17, 2020. She was born September 13, 1934 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Garland Hogsed and Lorene Bolick Hogsed.

Garldean was a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother. She worked in retail sales and was a homemaker. Garldean was a member of First Baptist Church of Belmont.

Survivors of Garldean include her brother, Rondal 'Ron' Hogsed (Connie); sisters, JoAnn Trotter and Pearl Gholson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Loyd Hudson; daughter, Teresa Diane Hudson Stokes; brother-in-laws, Clyde Trotter and David Gholson.

A private graveside service will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Ivy at Gastonia, 4414 Wilkinson Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28056 or Susan G. Komen, ww5.komen.org/Donate.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Hudson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020
