Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
(704) 263-2631
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Westport Baptist Church
2372 Lakeshore Road
Denver, NC
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Westport Baptist Church
2372 Lakeshore Road
Denver, NC
Katherine Brown Obituary
Katherine "Katie" Grace Brown, age 23, went to her Lord and Savior on Saturday ~ June 15, 2019 at the Carolinas

Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The family will receive guests from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday ~ June 18, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.

A short time of visitation prior to the Celebration of Life for Katie will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday with her memorial service to start at 2 p.m. June 19, 2019 at Westport Baptist Church, 2372 Lakeshore Road, Denver, North Carolina 28037. Graveside and committal service will follow in the Trinity Garden at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.

Full obituary and expressions of love and memories may be made on Katie's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 18, 2019
