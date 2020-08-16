Katherine Lee Henry Fite, 72, of Gastonia, NC, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Born September 25, 1947 in Missouri, Kathy grew up in White Plains, NY.

She was a 1965 graduate of White Plains Senior High School and 1967 graduate of Gardner-Webb College.

Kathy was employed with WBTV with the Betty Feezor Show and Top of the Day. She later opened The Needle and Brush in Belmont, NC. After retiring, she enjoyed gardening and singing with her church choir.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Stephen Fite, parents Raymond and Bernadine "Dean" (Miller) Henry of Gastonia, NC, and brother Gary Henry, Columbia, SC.

Local survivors include Kathy's cousin Ann Lampley Pharr (Shelby, NC); former sister-in-law Susan Fite Lovelace and husband, Jerry, (Kings Mountain, NC) and other family members.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Memorials may be made to her church, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 258 West Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052.

