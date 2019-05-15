|
|
CHERRYVILLE- Mrs. Katherine Beam Goins, 87, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2019 at her residence.
Cherryville - Mrs. Katherine Beam Goins, 87, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Goins was born in Lincoln County, NC on May 21, 1931 a daughter of the late William Blaine Beam and Georgia Beam. She retired from Carolina Freight Carriers Corporation of Cherryville after over 40 years of service. Mrs. Goins was a graduate and valedictorian of Cherryville High School class of 1949 and also served as class treasurer. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cherryville where she was a member of the June Medlin Sunday school class and the Callie Beam Circle. Mrs. Goins was also employed by the C. Grier Beam Truck Museum and the Cherryville Historical Museum. She was an avid bridge player, Carolina Tarheel fan and family historian.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Daniel Goins; three brothers, Quinn Baxter Beam, John David Beam and Richard Beam and three sisters, Sue Ledford, Margaret Smith and Marlene Brown.
Survivors include two daughters, Sarah Goins Young and husband Michael of Monroe; Jeanne Alexander and husband Donnie of Cherryville; four grandchildren, Angela Young Rogers (Derek), Kathryn Young Hall (Michael), Andrew Young (Ali) and Jenna Katherine Alexander; three great grandchildren, Meredith Hall, Liam Hall and Abigail Hall; two sisters, Martha Cornwell (Richard) and Judy Bingham (Jack); a sister-in-law Jean Beam and a brother-in-law Sherman Brown all of Cherryville.
Visitation will be from 2:30PM to 3:45PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church and at other times the family will be at the home of Jeanne and Donnie Alexander, 308 Club Court, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with Rev. Joe Collins, D. Min. officiating.
Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 601, N. Pink Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Goins.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 15, 2019