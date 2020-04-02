|
|
Katherine Hughes Moore, 93, of Stanley, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in Yancey County, daughter of the late Fonze Avery Hughes and Frances Bailey Hughes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Willard Harlin Moore, a son Bill Moore, and a daughter Elizabeth Moore. She was a long-time and faithful member of Community Pentecostal Center in Stanley where until her passing, she was the oldest living member. She loved to help the Ladies Helping Hands ministry at the church in the kitchen. She enjoyed gardening and thoroughly enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner every Sunday for her family to gather together.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children Jan Wolf, Brenda Holcomb, Glenda Parker (Tony), Terry Moore (Sharon), Renee Moody, and Scott Moore (Donna); 30 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; a sister Martha Burleson, and her brothers Jack, Charles, Larry, Mike, and Rodney Hughes. Due to the current situation in the world, a private family service will be held this Friday, April 3 at 1:00 p.m. Others may view the service via livestream at communitypentecostalcenter.com.
Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020