On this blessed day of our Lord, Katherine Lois Howser/Oldham, went to be with her Lord and Savior.



Katherine, born on 11-16-1929 was the oldest child of Alvin and Nola Morgan with four sisters and two brothers, married twice and all

are now deceased.



Leaving behind Beverly, David, Summer, Michael Howser and Betty Howser Welch.



Katherine, better known as GRANNY, has lived in Mount Holly for the past 17 years. Granny was one who needed to be needed and found it after moving to the Carolinas. Her wishes were simple. Granny's last words for those left behind was she would be praying and waiting for the day we will all be reunited in Heaven.



In lieu of flowers, gifts can be sent to Mount Holly Church of God in her name.



