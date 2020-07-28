Katherine Wiegel

CHERRYVILLE - Katherine Naomi Black Wiegel, age 95, of Old Post Road, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. She was born January 6, 1925, in Cherryville, NC to the late James and Ava Wise Black.
Katherine loved to travel, spend time at Myrtle Beach and take trips with various organizations to attractions in North Carolina and Tennessee. She was an avid cook and baker and was well known for her Jell-O salad and banana cream pie. Kathy was also known for her daily walks through town with her sister Betty.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Wiegel; son, Michael Wiegel; brother, James Black, and sister, Sue Sneed.
She is survived by her son Terry Wiegel, and wife Lynn of East Dennis Massachusetts; sisters, Betty Jane Robinson of Cherryville, and Nez Hovis of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Jillian, Alexander, and Steven; great-grandchildren, Nell, and Henry and numerous nieces and nephews.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net