GASTONIA - Catherine James Bullock "Kitty" Wilson passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020.
Kitty was born on April 4, 1928 in Robeson County, North Carolina to the late Albert Rowland Bullock, Sr. and Katie McLeod Bullock. She attended schools in her hometown of Fairmont and later graduated from Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs, N.C. In 1949, she moved to Lowell to begin her teaching career. While attending the Presbyterian Church of Lowell in October, 1949, she met the love her life, Parks H. Wilson, Sr., and they were married in Fairmont on March 31, 1951.
Kitty was a devoted wife and mother and loved teaching young children. She taught for many years in the Gaston County school system, teaching first grade at Belmont Central and New Hope Elementary Schools. She served her church in many capacities including Elder, choir member, Sunday School teacher, Pastor Nominating Committee Chair, Women of the Church and numerous Presbyterian committees, including serving as a delegate to the General Assembly. She was Past President and a devoted member of the DAR as well as the Gaston Choral Society and several book clubs. She was an avid reader, gardener and loved to cook. Her greatest pleasure was enjoying time with her family at her home or during summers in the family cottage at Montreat.
Kitty is survived by her three children, Parks H. Wilson, Jr. (Angie), and grandchildren, Katy W. McCombs (Rob), Margaret W. Helms (Justin) and Catherine Grace Wilson; son, James M. Wilson, Sr. (Robin), and grandchildren, James M. Wilson, Jr. (Sara), Sarah W. Colvard (Tyler); and daughter, Helen W. Gazda and grandchildren, Thomas, Christopher and Laura as well as seven great grandchildren; a brother, Rev. Malcolm M. Bullock and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, a brother, A. R. Bullock, Jr., and a son-in-law, Stephen C. Gazda.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at The Presbyterian Church of Lowell officiated by Rev. Joseph William Taber, IV.
Visitation will follow in the Fellowship Building.
A private burial will precede the service.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Stanley Total Living Center for their loving and compassionate care that she received as a resident.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to The Presbyterian Church of Lowell, P.O. Box 518, Lowell, NC 28098. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia NC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020