|
|
A Woman of Strong Faith
Kathleen Painter Alexander, born in Cherokee County, North Carolina, went to be with her Lord on October 11, 2019.
Kathleen was a member of Maylo United Methodist Church where she was 'Woman of the Year' in 1984. She and her husband Alex were the owners of Alex Donut Company.
She was a graduate of Andrews High School and Belmont Textile.
Left behind to cherish the memories and legacy of Kathleen are her son, John Alexander and his wife Janet; a daughter, Kathy Cearley and her husband Robbie; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Jean Alexander; a brother, Carl Painter and his wife Joyce; a sister-in-law, Gay Alexander; four grandchildren, Meredith Puzenski and her husband, Jeff; Haley Woods and her husband, Jason, and Ryan and Kelly Alexander; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Allyson, and Luke Puzenski, and Alexis Bouldin.
Kathleen was the daughter of the late John Alex Painter and Iler Mae Gibby. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Jonah Alexander; a son, Bobby Alexander; a grandson, Chad Alexander; three brothers, John Ed Painter, Richard Painter, and Billy Ray Painter, and a sister, Winnie Holland.
The family will receive guests at Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, North Carolina from 2 PM~3 PM on Tuesday, October 15.
A graveside service will follow at Hollywood Cemetery. Chaplain Joan Martin of Covenant Village, and Pastor Jay Bissett of Maylo United Methodist Church will be offering words of comfort and hope to Kathleen's family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maylo United Methodist Church, 1900 Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia, North Carolina, 28054.
A special thanks is offered to the Covenant Village staff for all their loving care.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the family of Kathleen Painter Alexander.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019