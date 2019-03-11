|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Kathleen Smith Cline, 88, of Gastonia passed away March 9, 2019. She was born April 19, 1930 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late James Henry Smith and Ollie Holt Smith.
Kathleen retired from the Gaston Gazette accounting department and was a proud homemaker. She loved cooking, gardening, and sewing. Kathleen was a church organist and pianist for 60 years and a member of Life Church of God in Cramerton.
Survivors of Kathleen include her sons, Thomas "Tommy" Jones and wife, Brenda, Raymond "Smitty" Cline and wife, Wanda, Jeffrey Cline; grandchildren, Joshua Cline and wife, Tracy, Candace Cline, Justin Cline and wife, Taylor; great-grandson, Samuel Cline; and caregiver, Dawn Cline. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Raymond R. Cline; brothers, W.A. Smith, Lawrence E. "Tom" Smith, James Kenneth Smith; and sisters, Rose Mae S. Dixon, Glenola S. Rowland, Beatrice S. Dabbs, Eula S. Glenn, and Katherine Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery with Rev. Sammy Oxendine officiating. The family will receive friends following in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life Church of God, 501 Cramer Mountain Rd, Cramerton, NC 28032.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Cline family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019