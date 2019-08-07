Home

Shady Grove Baptist Church
3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd
Cherryville, NC 28021
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:15 PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
family life center at the church.
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:30 PM
Shady Grove Baptist Church
Kathleen Gibson


1945 - 2019
Kathleen Gibson Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Kathleen Jane Koehler Gibson, age 73 of Eaker Rd., passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. She was born December 23, 1945 in Wayne County, NC to the late Harold Edwin and Gwendolyn Holbrook Koehler. Kathleen faithfully attended Shady Grove Baptist Church. She was retired from nursing where she served many years in the CCU at both Kings Mountain and Charlotte. She loved flowers of all kinds, enjoyed reading, and traveling to both the beach and the mountains. Kathleen was a member of the Cherryville YMCA Senior Exercise Group. She loved her family deeply and cherished the time spent with them.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Charles Gibson, Sr., children, Harold Shanholtz of Charlotte, Robin Shanholtz of Grover, Jack Gibson, Jr. and wife, Deborah of Kings Mountain, and Madeline Bartel and husband, Rob of Tennessee; brothers, Roger, Carl, and Vincent Koehler; sister, Deborah Holzer; seven grandchildren, Tabitha, Rebecca, Amanda, Sonia, Samantha, Patrick, and Heather; great grandchildren, Jakub, Jordan, Terry, Braydan, Trinity, Jayden, Paytan, Jocelyn, and Temperance; and all the loving member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 to 3:15 PM prior to the service in the family life center at the church.

Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, New Church Building Fund, 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd, Cherryville, NC 28021.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
