Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 395-0055
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Kathleen H. Pryor Obituary
Kathleen H. Pryor, 95, of Tampa, FL passed away on Monday, December 09, 2019. Kathleen was born in Lincoln County, NC to Johnnie and Beulah Harkey. She graduated from Rock Springs High School, and married Robert R. Pryor in 1949. She moved to Florida with her family in 1957, and worked various banking jobs before settling in her final role as a customer service representative at Bank of America for 23 years, retiring at the age of 71 years old. Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Pryor; brother, Kenneth Harkey; and sisters, Jeanette Tevepaugh, Velma Layton, and Vertie Hogan. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Pryor; son, Morrison Pryor (Lori); step-grandchildren, Brian Carlisle and Amanda Bullard; two nieces; and a nephew. Graveside services will occur at Hills Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Stanley, NC on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
