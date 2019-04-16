|
|
Kathleen Elizabeth Hudspeth, 92, of Lowell, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Gastonia.
She was born February 11, 1927, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Raymond Floyd Bumgardner Sr. and Lillie Mae Caldwell Bumgardner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred B. Hudspeth; brothers, Raymond and Harold Bumgardner; sisters, Mercedee Goodman and Thelma Gaston.
Left to cherish her memories are her brother, Darrell Bumgardner and wife, Joan and special niece and caregiver, Susan Thompson.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Edgewood Cemetery, Lowell. Rev. Ray Pennell will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to Tri County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019