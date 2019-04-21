|
Kathleen Whitworth Petty, 96, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Georgia, daughter of the late Lillian Mosley and Burl Whitworth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Miller (Doc) Petty; sisters and brothers Bernice Hopper, Hugh Whitworth, Lorene Chastain, Earl Whitworth, Jane Bost, and Lowell Whitworth. She retired from Talon in Stanley. She was a member of Spencer Mountain Baptist Church where she was a faithful choir member and was a member of the Eastern Star of Stanley. Her hobbies were gardening and sewing. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Dana Petty Lucas; grandchildren Michael P. Lucas (Donna) and Tonya R. Lucas; great grandchildren Sabrina Lucas Flowe (Aaron), Aaron Hunt, Brandon Lucas, MaKayla Lucas; great-great grandchildren Tucker Pate, Amanda Flowe; and sisters-in-law Grace Blanks, and Mildred Deckert. A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Spencer Mountain Baptist Church, 135 Lowell Spencer Mountain Road, Gastonia. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:30 at the church. Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spencer Mountain Baptist Church or to at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019