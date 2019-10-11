Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
More Obituaries for Kathleen Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen S. Williams


1932 - 2019
Kathleen S. Williams Obituary
Kathleen S. Williams, 87, of Gastonia, passed away, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born, January 6, 1932 in Cherokee County, NC, daughter of the late Orville Roscoe Smith and Nellie Jane Dewberry Smith.
Kathleen was a church member at Ridge Baptist Church, Gastonia and retired from Ti-Caro-A&E.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Macon Williams; sons, Ricky Jay Garrett and Terry Garrett; sisters, Ruth Ritch and Thelma Hughes; brother, Ray Smith; and grand-son, Charles Wade Haskett.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Hudson and husband Ronnie of Gainesville, TX, Debbie Wilson and husband Allen of Gastonia, NC, and Atonia Alexander of Gastonia, NC; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Winnie Lou Ritch of Gastonia, NC.
A funeral service officiated by the Rev's. Mike Wilson and Chester Waters will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to – Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28215.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
