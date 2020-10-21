1/1
Kathryn Chase
1943 - 2020
BESSEMER CITY - Kathryn Florence Chase, 77, passed away at her residence on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born July 10, 1943 in Berwyn, Illinois to the late Edward Stedman and Edna Ragon Florence.

Kathryn was a retired History Teacher from the Florida School System, and also taught in Chicago, Ill.. She was a paralegal, Co-Owner of Mr. Electric, Gastonia and enjoyed gardening.

Left to cherish her memories are son Brian Chase; daughter Cynthia Walsh (Michael) of Clemmons, NC; sister Judy Antenore of Huntley, Ill.; grandsons Mitchell, Keenan and Thomas Walsh.

Kathryn will lie in state from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Her funeral service will be held 3:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Jonathan Pugh officiating.

Interment will follow Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
