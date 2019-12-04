|
|
BELMONT - Kathy Wimmer Carlisle, 68, passed away unexpectedly December 2, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born December 17, 1950 in Pearisburg, VA, a daughter of the late Frank Lee Wimmer and Betsy St. Clair Lee.Kathy was a loving Christian woman and long-time member of Goshen Free Will Baptist Church where she was active with Sunday school and children's church. She was a dedicated 44 year employee of Parkdale Mills, enjoyed crocheting, crafts and going out to eat with her friends. Kathy was also an avid Clemson Tigers, Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons fan.
She will be missed deeply by her children James Lee Gibson and wife Sybil of Belmont, Troy Hayden Gibson of Lincolnton, Robert Ashley Gibson and wife LeahRose of Gloucester, VA; brothers William Hayden Wimmer and wife Rhonda of Middleburg, FL, Frank Lee Wimmer, Jr. and wife Susan of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren Whitney Taylor Gibson, Sarah Elizabeth Gibson, Madelynn Grace Gibson, Barry Hayden Gibson and wife Haley, Samantha Rae Gibson, Skylie and Lexie Ghent, Daniel Lee Gibson, Elisabeth Rose Gibson and Samuel Asher Gibson; great grandchildren Dani Nicole and Landon as well as many nieces and nephews, close friends and her fur babies.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Goshen Free Will Baptist Church. A service celebrating Kathy's life will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Harold Blankenship officiating.
Memorials may be made to Goshen Free Will Baptist Church, Attn. Missions, 1300 Perfection Ave., Mt. Holly, NC 28012.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Carlisle family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019