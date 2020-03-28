Home

Kathy (Smith) Clemmer Obituary
LINCOLNTON, NC- Kathy Smith Clemmer, 63, of Lincolnton passed away March 25, 2020. She was born July 8, 1956 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late George Earl Smith and Ella Louise Cartee Smith.
Kathy was a registered nurse for over 20 years and enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking and shopping. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors of Kathy include her husband of 28 years, Tim Clemmer; children, Brent and Cindy Clemmer, Heather and Ray Seiler, and Christopher and Nicole Wright; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Suzy Clemmer; and grandchildren, Caroline Clemmer, Jon Seiler, and Abel Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Wright; brother, Ronnie Smith; and sister, Linda Stone.
Services will be private at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Care, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Clemmer family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020
