Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608

Katie Ruth (Brooks) Mason

Katie Ruth (Brooks) Mason Obituary
Katie Ruth Brooks Mason, 86, of Citronelle, AL and formerly of Mount Holly, NC, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born in Catawba County, daughter of the late Floyd and Ruby Bell Berryhill Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Evans Mason, Sr.; grandchildren, Maryann Henderson, Alesha Charles, Matt Henderson and Jason Charles; and a son-in-law, Darrell Hill.
Mrs. Mason is survived by her children, Candy Rodrigue and husband David, April Hill, Paul Mason, Jr. and wife Donna, Crystal Mabe and husband Tim, Bonnie Henderson, Carl Edwards and Esther Corn and husband Johnny; her siblings, Daniel Brooks and wife Bev, Margaret Lindler and Violet Brackett Heppner and husband Don; 25 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and a great great-grandchild.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mason will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
