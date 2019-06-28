|
BELMONT - Katlin Brianna Barnes, age 23 passed away June 22, 2019 in Charlotte.
She is proceeded in death by her father Johnny Franklin Barnes Sr., and grandparents E. J. and Lib Barnes.
Katlin leaves behind her Mother: Kimberly Reese Barnes; Her three brothers: Dillion Trammel, Billy Lackey, and Johnny Barnes Jr; her grandmother: Shirley Lackey; her grandfather: Bob Reese.
A celebration of life will be held at The Refuge Church, 1163 Highway 274 Clover, SC 29710 on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 28, 2019