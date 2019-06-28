Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katlin Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katlin Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katlin Barnes Obituary
BELMONT - Katlin Brianna Barnes, age 23 passed away June 22, 2019 in Charlotte.

She is proceeded in death by her father Johnny Franklin Barnes Sr., and grandparents E. J. and Lib Barnes.

Katlin leaves behind her Mother: Kimberly Reese Barnes; Her three brothers: Dillion Trammel, Billy Lackey, and Johnny Barnes Jr; her grandmother: Shirley Lackey; her grandfather: Bob Reese.

A celebration of life will be held at The Refuge Church, 1163 Highway 274 Clover, SC 29710 on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 1 pm.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.