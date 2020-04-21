|
BELMONT - Kattie June Odell Stowe, 84, of Belmont passed away April 19, 2020 at Robin Johnson Hospice House. She was born March 10, 1936 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Edgar W. Odell and Anna Erwin Odell.
Kattie was an owner of Ja-Jo's Records in Gastonia and enjoyed doing yard work and spending time at Jerry's market, her beloved husband's business and passion. She was an active member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church and an avid volunteer at Samaritan's Purse putting together thousands of shoeboxes throughout her service.
Survivors of Kattie include her sons, Jace Stowe and wife, Stephanie of Belmont, Jody Stowe and wife, Michelle of Roanoke, VA; sisters, Ruby O. Crews and Betty Payseur; grandchildren, Brittany Branham and husband, Chance, Jacob, Michaela, Rhiannon, and Sadie; great-granddaughter, Alexa Berry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Gerald 'Jerry' Stowe, and brother, James Odell.
Services will be private for the family. Burial will be at Hillcrest Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robin Johnson Hospice House c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020