Kay Frisbee
Linda "Kay" Bates Frisbee, 69, of Belmont, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of Roland Broadus Bates and Mildred Lee Hambrick Bates. She was preceded in death by a brother Ronnie Bates. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Lisa Frisbee and her life partner James Greene, Steve Frisbee and his wife Trish, and Linda Featherstone and her husband Jamie; six grandchildren Chris Small, Robbie Small, Steven Osment, Sean Frisbee, Jason Featherstone and Dustin Featherstone; four great grandchildren; as well as her siblings Gene Bates, Glenn Bates, Dean Sawyer, Dana Bates, and Carolyn Cape. The family would like to send a thank you to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte and to Dr. David Tait for your special care. A service to celebrate Kay's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly. The family will greet guests for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
JUL
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
JUL
15
Burial
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
