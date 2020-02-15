|
|
CHERRYVILLE- Kay Baker Helms, age 77 of Fairways Dr. passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 8, 1942 in York County, SC to the late Lewis Lester and Viola Russ Baker. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and was former chairperson of the C.A.R.E. team. She also enjoyed playing the piano, golfing, and the Carolina Tarheels.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Pat Baker.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jerry Dean Helms; beloved daughters, Melissa Lynn Faulkenbury (Shannon Bowyer) and Sharon Denise Heavner (Travis Sellers); grandchildren, Brandon Heavner (Abby), Lauren Anthony (Nick), Hali Faulkenbury, and Holden Faulkenbury; great grandchildren, Collin Dellinger and Kinsley Dellinger; brothers-in-law, Rick Helms and Larry Helms (Carol); and nephews, Scott Baker (Wendy), Howie Baker, and Daniel Helms (Amber).
The family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3:00 to 3:45 PM prior to the service in the fellowship hall at First Presbyterian Church and at other times at the home.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Bill Lowe officiating. Burial will be private
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church 107 W. Academy St. Cherryville NC 28021 or Lincoln County Hospice 900 Dontia Dr. Lincolnton NC 28092.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020