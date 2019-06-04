Home

Kay Lineberger

Kay Lineberger Obituary
GASTONIA - Kay Brackett Lineberger, 80 , died June 2, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late James Lee and Lottie Clemmer Brackett, and was preceded in death by brothers Ralph Brackett, Ray Brackett, Larry Brackett and wife Jackie, and Dean Brackett, sisters Lynial Black and husband Forrest, Ruth Ghantt and husband Eb, Von Valetta, and brothers-in-law Bill Lineberger, Doug Hamilton.

She is survived by husband Alfred Lineberger, 3 children Tonya Dowdy (Randall), Jenny Williamson (Bob), and Marty Lineberger (Jennifer), 7 Grandchildren Lee Moses, Katie Moses, Ethan Lineberger, Bryson Lineberger, Brandon Williamson, Erin Williamson, Jessica Williamson, 3 Great Grandchildren Calvin Williamson, Lillian Moses, Kyra Moses, Sister-in-Laws Lois Brackett, Betty Brackett, Linda Hamilton, Faye Breedlove, Brother-in-Law Dan Lineberger, and 14 Nieces and 14 Nephews.

She and her husband Alfred owned and operated Reliable Appliance Company in Gastonia for many years. She was a longtime member of Lutheran Chapel Church and was involved in many church activities.

The funeral will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday June 5 at Lutheran Chapel Church with Pastor Michael Comer officiating. The family will receive friends in the family Life Center from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Chapel Church, 702 North New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 4, 2019
