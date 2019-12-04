Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
1955 - 2019
Kay Neal Obituary
GASTONIA - Kay Eugenia Neal, 64, passed away on December 2, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

She was born May 20, 1955, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Edward Hayes Justice Sr. and Velma Ruth Bolin Justice.

Kay was a member of Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Gastonia.

She was a member of the American Society of Pain Management Nurses.

A celebration of Kay's life will be held 6:00 Friday, December 6, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Dr. Bobby Gilley.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Kay is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Terry Bruce Neal Sr.; children, Buffy Dover and husband Robert, Terry B. Neal Jr.; brothers, Edward Hayes Justice Jr. and Henry Alfred Justice; grandchildren, Andrew Long, Vanessa K. Dover, Conner Neal.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brother, Roger Keith Justice.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
