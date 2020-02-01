|
BURLINGTON- Kay Harmon Norusis, 78, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1941 in Gaston County to the late Grady Reece Harmon and the late Kathleen Alice NewonHarmon and was married to Philip Timothy Norusis for 48 years.
Kay is survived by her husband; sons, Brian Norusis (Misti) and Michael Norusis (Lynn); grandchildren, Kailey, Connor, Jude and Owen Norusis; and a sister, Barbara Wittin of Florida.
A celebration of Kay's life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00am, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, by Rev. Briant Cullinane, OFM, Conv. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30-11:00am. She will be laid to rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Gastonia Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,
Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020