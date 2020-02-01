Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Gastonia Memorial Park Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Norusis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay (Harmon) Norusis


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay (Harmon) Norusis Obituary
BURLINGTON- Kay Harmon Norusis, 78, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1941 in Gaston County to the late Grady Reece Harmon and the late Kathleen Alice NewonHarmon and was married to Philip Timothy Norusis for 48 years.
Kay is survived by her husband; sons, Brian Norusis (Misti) and Michael Norusis (Lynn); grandchildren, Kailey, Connor, Jude and Owen Norusis; and a sister, Barbara Wittin of Florida.
A celebration of Kay's life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00am, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, by Rev. Briant Cullinane, OFM, Conv. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30-11:00am. She will be laid to rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Gastonia Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,
Memphis, TN 38105.
You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -