CHARLOTTE - Kazuko "Kathy" Oishi Cook, age 82, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Jennifer Grimaldi of Boomer, WV, and Christine Cook of Charlotte; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Don Robertson, will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine and Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020