Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Kazuko Cook Obituary
CHARLOTTE - Kazuko "Kathy" Oishi Cook, age 82, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Jennifer Grimaldi of Boomer, WV, and Christine Cook of Charlotte; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Don Robertson, will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service, South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine and Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
