CLOVER, S.C. - Keenan Glenn Edge, 26, passed away at home on Monday, November 30, 2020. His illness may have defeated his body, but it did not defeat his love or the love that his family has for him. Keenan was born October 6, 1994 in Oakland, CA, the youngest child of Mark Thomas and Deborah Annette Edge.
Keenan spent his senior year in high school studying at the UNC School of the Arts, which may have been the happiest year of his life. He then studied creative writing at Gaston College and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He was very excited about his role in the TV show "The Haunting" and enjoyed his improvisation group "Mom's Adhesive." Keenan was kind, generous to a fault, charming, not afraid to express his love for you. He was intelligent (perfect English on the SAT), a brilliantly creative writer, funny, clever, sarcastic, and quick witted. His light shined brightly.
Those that he loved and survive him, include his parents Mark and Deb Edge of Clover, SC; sister, Joan Edge Goodson and husband Jason of Monroe, NC; brother, Wesley Edge of Clover, SC; maternal grandmother, Genevieve Smith of Marietta, GA; best friend and roommate, Chad Haynes and his son "Mr." Dax who helped extend Keenan's life; loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and other close friends considered as family.
A service to celebrate Keenan's life will be held at the graveside at 11:00am, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Evergreen, A Quiet Place in Belmont, NC. The family invites guests back to their home for a drop in following the service at 814 Top Ridge Lane, Clover, SC 29710.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Remembering Austin Fund, c/o Gaston Community Foundation, PO Box 123, Gastonia, NC 28053 or www.rememberingausting.org.
