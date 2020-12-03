1/1
Keenan Edge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keenan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLOVER, S.C. - Keenan Glenn Edge, 26, passed away at home on Monday, November 30, 2020. His illness may have defeated his body, but it did not defeat his love or the love that his family has for him. Keenan was born October 6, 1994 in Oakland, CA, the youngest child of Mark Thomas and Deborah Annette Edge.

Keenan spent his senior year in high school studying at the UNC School of the Arts, which may have been the happiest year of his life. He then studied creative writing at Gaston College and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He was very excited about his role in the TV show "The Haunting" and enjoyed his improvisation group "Mom's Adhesive." Keenan was kind, generous to a fault, charming, not afraid to express his love for you. He was intelligent (perfect English on the SAT), a brilliantly creative writer, funny, clever, sarcastic, and quick witted. His light shined brightly.

Those that he loved and survive him, include his parents Mark and Deb Edge of Clover, SC; sister, Joan Edge Goodson and husband Jason of Monroe, NC; brother, Wesley Edge of Clover, SC; maternal grandmother, Genevieve Smith of Marietta, GA; best friend and roommate, Chad Haynes and his son "Mr." Dax who helped extend Keenan's life; loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and other close friends considered as family.

A service to celebrate Keenan's life will be held at the graveside at 11:00am, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Evergreen, A Quiet Place in Belmont, NC. The family invites guests back to their home for a drop in following the service at 814 Top Ridge Lane, Clover, SC 29710.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Remembering Austin Fund, c/o Gaston Community Foundation, PO Box 123, Gastonia, NC 28053 or www.rememberingausting.org. Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Keenan Edge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved