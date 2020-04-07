|
CRAMERTON, NC- Keith Barry Huggins, Sr., 71, of Cramerton passed away April 5, 2020. He was born June 14, 1948 in Gaston County, a son of the late Rueben Ballard Huggins and Anne Dixon Huggins.
Keith served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt.
Keith is survived by his wife, Suzanne Huggins; son, Kirk Barry Huggins; brothers, Cecil Norman Huggins and wife, Nancy, Tony Ray Huggins and wife, Sybil; sisters, Juanita Broome, Jacquelin Robbins; sister-in-law, Debbie Ackerman and husband, Joe; special nephew, Jeff Huggins and wife, Angela; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Keith Barry Huggins, Jr. and James Robert Huggins; two brothers; and three sisters.
A private committal will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020