Keith Barry Huggins Sr.


1948 - 2020
Keith Barry Huggins Sr. Obituary
CRAMERTON, NC- Keith Barry Huggins, Sr., 71, of Cramerton passed away April 5, 2020. He was born June 14, 1948 in Gaston County, a son of the late Rueben Ballard Huggins and Anne Dixon Huggins.
Keith served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt.
Keith is survived by his wife, Suzanne Huggins; son, Kirk Barry Huggins; brothers, Cecil Norman Huggins and wife, Nancy, Tony Ray Huggins and wife, Sybil; sisters, Juanita Broome, Jacquelin Robbins; sister-in-law, Debbie Ackerman and husband, Joe; special nephew, Jeff Huggins and wife, Angela; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Keith Barry Huggins, Jr. and James Robert Huggins; two brothers; and three sisters.
A private committal will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Huggins family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020
