Keith Gale Bramwell, 83, of Cherryville, NC, passed away, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Atrium Health Main, Charlotte, NC.
He was born October 25, 1937 in Butler Co, Kansas, son of the late Kenneth and Leona Scott Bramwell.
Keith was a member of Lincolnton Seventh Day Adventist and was a veteran of the US Navy and served in Vietnam. After over 13 years as an electrician in the Navy, Keith worked as an electrician at Pharr Yarns, in McAdenville, for over 20 years. He had a great work ethic and was known and respected as being reliable and someone that you could always count on. Keith loved going fishing.
He liked to paint, loved to travel, and he liked nature. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with this family and friends.
In addition of his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dolly Bramwell; daughters, Sandy Hoover and Debbie Ballinger; and twin brother, Kermit Bramwell.
Keith is survived by his daughters, Sherry Wilson and husband Bryan, Robin Hoover, and Cindy Bumgarner and husband Sean; brothers, Larry Bramwell and Jerry Bramwell; sister-in-law, Farrell McDaniel; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 6:30 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
There will be a memorials service in Kansas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to, American Cancer Society
– PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 – www.cancer.org
