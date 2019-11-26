Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Keith Jenkins


1951 - 2019
Keith Jenkins Obituary
GASTONIA - Keith Jenkins, 68, of Gastonia, passed away on November 23, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas. He was born August 28, 1951 in Gaston County and was the son of the late Charles and Evelyn Jenkins. Keith attended Temple Baptist Church. He was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan and even went on to race and build cars for himself and other family members. He won the 94 Track Championship and Shrine 100 at Carolina Speedway.

Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Keith Jenkins II and Heith Jenkins (Vanessa); brothers, Donnie Jenkins and Alan Jenkins; grandchildren, MacKenzie, Victoria, Hayley and Jayden Jenkins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Jenkins.

A celebration of life service will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service 1503 S York Rd. Gastonia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Robin Johnson House, Gaston Hospice PO Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
