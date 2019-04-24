Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
527 N Buckoak Street
Stanley, NC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
527 N Buckoak Street
Stanley, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith McGinnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith McGinnis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith McGinnis Obituary
DALLAS - Keith Roland "Moe" McGinnis, 62, went to be with the Lord on Monday April 22, 2019.

He was born in Gaston County, son of the late William "Bill" McGinnis and Cora Sue Martin.

He is survived by his wife of over 37 years Jackie McGee McGinnis, one daughter Jacklyn Suzanne Bridges and husband Jeffrey Bridges Jr. of Stanley, three grandchildren Kaleigh, Dakota and Cale Bridges.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. McGinnis will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church in Stanley, 527 N Buckoak Street. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont.

The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the McGinnis family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now