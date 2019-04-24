|
DALLAS - Keith Roland "Moe" McGinnis, 62, went to be with the Lord on Monday April 22, 2019.
He was born in Gaston County, son of the late William "Bill" McGinnis and Cora Sue Martin.
He is survived by his wife of over 37 years Jackie McGee McGinnis, one daughter Jacklyn Suzanne Bridges and husband Jeffrey Bridges Jr. of Stanley, three grandchildren Kaleigh, Dakota and Cale Bridges.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. McGinnis will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at New Life Baptist Church in Stanley, 527 N Buckoak Street. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Belmont.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the McGinnis family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019