Walter Keith Patterson, 55 of Lincolnton passed away, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.
Born November 1,1964 in Cleveland County, he was a son of Mary Frances McLaurin Sisk and husband, James Larry Sisk and the late Rev. Walter Seth Patterson.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eric Sisk and two sisters, Gail Walker and Angela Hill.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 16 years, Tina Speagle Patterson; two daughters, Jill Marie Laskey and husband, Drew and Jodi Lee Patterson; four stepchildren, Nikki Scharett, Scottie Teague, Casey
Teague and Jackson McSwain; three grandchildren, Blakely Green, Chase Laskey and Holden Scharett; three brothers, Dee Sisk and wife, Crystal, Doug Sisk and wife, Angela and Justin Sisk; two sisters, Tammy Helms and husband, Kenny and Judy Cook and husband, Thad; two half-brothers, Seth Patterson and Derek Patterson and a half-sister, Monta Call.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Wednesday at Redeemed Pentecostal Holiness Church.
A funeral service will be 2:00PM, Wednesday at Redeemed Pentecostal Holiness Church, 300 E. Double Shoals Road, Shelby NC 28150 with Rev. Coye Sanders and Rev. Lynda Sanders officiating.
Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund or to the .
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020