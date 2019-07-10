|
|
Keith Dewitt Paysour, age 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Peak Resources in Cherryville.
Those left behind to cherish Dewitt's memories and carry on his legacy are his daughter: Betty Paysour of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law: Keith Brenton and Michelle Paysour of Lincolnton; brother and sister-in-law: Leon and Nancy Pasour of Dallas; four grandchildren; Bryan and Karla Paysour, Jason and Angela Paysour, Kevin Reid and David Reid; 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Dewitt was the son of the late Hugh L. Pasour and Bryte Shuford Pasour. He was also preceded in death by his wife Adelaide Frye Paysour of 60 years who passed away in 2011 and a son, Lewis Paysour and brother Harold Pasour.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 103 West Church Street, Dallas, North Carolina with Reverend George L. Rhyne officiating. Graveside and committal will follow in the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 103 West Church Street, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
