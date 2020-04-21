|
CHARLOTTE - Keith Atwood Russell, 77, of Charlotte, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Jefferson Claude Russell and Sarah Geneva Russell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Gerrie Horne Russell and his brothers and sisters, Viola Russell Keller, Margaret Russell Clark, Louise Russell Cathey, Jimmy Russell, Mary Russell Abernathy, Jerry Russell, Vera Inez (died after birth), and Tommy Russell. Keith will be remembered as "one awesome engine builder", who began his career in NASCAR with Holman-Moody and finished his career with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Denise Russell Norman and her husband Kevin of Lincolnton; two grandsons Peyton Russell Norman and Camden Zayne Norman; a sister Dianne Hitch and her husband Lynn of Maryville, TN; his niece and caregiver Karen P. Chandler; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 21 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
A larger celebration will be held for the public at a later date once the current health crisis lifts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020