Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
132 East College Avenue
Shelby, NC 28152
(704)538-8080
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carson Memorial Baptist Church
262 Sparrow Springs
Kings Mountain, NC
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Carson Memorial Baptist Church
262 Sparrow Springs
Kings Mountain, NC
Keith Smith Sr. Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Keith Brian Smith, Sr., 58, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Testa Hospice House, Kings Mountain. He is predeceased by his wife, Deborah Oliver Smith; father, Perry Lee Smith; step-dad, James Brooks.

Keith leaves behind to cherish his memories his two sons, Keith Smith Jr. and wife, Amanda and Kevin Smith and Nicole; three grandchildren, Darren Burns, Caleb and Haley Smith; brother, Shane Smith and wife, Teresa; mother, Frances Brooks; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Carson Memorial Baptist Church, 262 Sparrow Springs, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 with Rev. Chris Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 9, 2019
