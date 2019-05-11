|
|
DALLAS - Terrell Keith Wilson, Jr., 56, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at home. He was born March 13, 1963 in Gaston County to Terrell Keith Wilson, Sr. and the late Gloria Ann McDaniel Wilson.
In addition to his father, left to cherish his memories are his wife Susan Kelly Wilson; sons Specialist Terrell Keith Wilson III, Dalton Seth Wilson both of Dallas.
His family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Sisk- Butler Funeral & Cremation Services.
Keith's funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler & Cremation Services with Rev. Caroll Flack officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the , Western Carolina Chapter 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 11, 2019