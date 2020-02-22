|
|
"She Will Always Be Known for Loving Her Family and Friends"
Kelly Lynn King Martin, age 35, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home in Belmont, North Carolina. Kelly was co-owner with her father of Subway Restaurants in the Gastonia area. Kelly attended and graduated from Forestview High School in Gastonia. She loved her dog Cooper and her cat Lola which were her furry companions. A couple of Kelly's favorite things to do was shopping and snow skiing with her husband and friends. She loved being with her sisters, family, friends and husband David Martin. Kelly will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Those left behind to cherish Kelly's memories and carry on her legacy is her husband of almost 4 years, companion for 16 years and best friend: David Martin of the home in Belmont, North Carolina; father and mother: Ralph and Debbie King of Gastonia, North Carolina; three sisters and brother in law: Lauren and Scott Wheeler, Melissa King and Julie King; brother: Brian Mitchell King and Fiancée, Jordan Parsons; father and mother in law: Peter and Toni Martin of Tega Cay, South Carolina.
A gathering of guests and a time to remember Kelly will be held from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM, Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.
Expressions of love may be made on Kelly's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home is compassionately serving the family of Kelly King Martin.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020